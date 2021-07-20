Dr. Leigh T. Wilcox, 70, of Jefferson (Delaware Co.), passed away at his home on Friday morning, July 16, 2021 following a rapid battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on December 9, 1950 in Fulton, Leigh was the son of the late Charles Betts Wilcox and Helen Wilson (Thrall) Wilcox.
Leigh received his Associates degree from SUNY Canton in 1970 before graduating from Cornell University in 1975 with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.
Leigh, known affectionately as “Doc,” began practicing veterinary medicine when becoming a partner in a private practice in Lowville, NY, in 1975. He then followed his passion to teach and became an instructor at SUNY Canton, eventually being named as the dean of Veterinary Sciences and later as the acting Vice President of SUNY Canton. He went on to become President of Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg, NY. Doc moved on to become a professor of Veterinary Science at SUNY Delhi. Throughout his time as an educator, he still practiced veterinary medicine, most recently from SUNDOCC Farm, his practice in Jefferson.
Doc was a natural born teacher. This, combined with his love of animals—particularly cattle—made him an extraordinary Veterinary Science Professor. Since retiring from formal teaching, Doc always took it upon himself to create “teaching moments” for many of his 4-H aged clients on his daily calls. He took pride in his work as a veterinarian and always had an open seat in his “vetmobile” for those looking to gain knowledge in the field. NPR’s Car Talk radio was commonly played during his travels across the countryside and Doc’s own sense of humor was very much the same. Doc also loved being outdoors, fishing and “puttering” with his various farm machinery.
Besides his parents, Doc was predeceased by a brother: Smith B. Wilcox.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Wyman) Wilcox of Jefferson; two sons from a previous marriage to Susan Britton: Kevin Wilcox of Canton, NY and Major Michael (Lidia) Wilcox (USMC) of Severn, MD; bonus daughter: Courtenay Chambers of Port Crane, NY; sisters: Patricia Scholtz of Glenville, NY, Peggy (Marty) Gillard of Fulton, NY and William (Mary) Wilcox of East Setauket, NY; sister-in-law: Jacqueline Wilcox of Huntsville, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life for Doc Wilcox, will be held Sunday, July 25th from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM at the Village of Hobart Community Center located at 80 Cornell Avenue Hobart, NY 13788.
Food and beverage will be available throughout the day and of course barn clothes are welcome as we swap farm-call stories.
Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the Wilcox family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oneonta Helios Care: www.helioscare.org/donate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.