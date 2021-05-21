A funeral service for Dr. Lonel Woods, 53, of Potsdam will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Stephen Rocker officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1:00pm until the time of service. Lonel passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2021 at his home. Masks and social distancing will be required, and the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Garner Funeral Service Facebook page accessible through the website. Thoughts, condolences, fond memories, prayers or condolences can be made online for the Woods family at www.garnerfh.com.
