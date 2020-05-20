Friends and family are celebrating the life of Dr. Louis Benton,Jr., who died at his Winter home on Amelia Island on May12. Dr. Benton,a retired orthopedic surgeon,was born February 5,1941, in Ogdensburg. The son of Dr. Louis J. Benton and Margot Menkel
Benton,he graduated from Williams College in 1962 and UVA Medical School in 1966.
He received his surgical training at Cornell Medical Center in NY and was an orthopedic resident at the Hospital for Special Surgery, also at Cornell. He was a Fellow at the Nuffield Orthopedic Center in Oxford, England, and a Fellow in hand surgery at Baylor University. A commissioned officer, he was honorably discharged from the United States Public Health Service.
For many years he practiced in Williamstown,MA, and then joined Hand Surgery Associates in Denver.
Louis will be remembered for his kindness,compassion, and love for his family . He had an idyllic childhood on the River and maintained close ties with his sisters, their husbands and children, and with numerous friends. The River and his island were his bliss. A voracious reader, he also loved pranks, tennis, wooden boats, storytelling, and animals. At his request, his ashes will be scattered in the River, mingled with those of Coco , his beloved terrier mix.
He is survived by his wife,Patricia; his son ,Jay, and daughter in law, Peggy Brouty Benton; his daughter, Jennifer, and son in law, Christopher A. Parlette; and granddaughters, Amanda and Olivia Parlette. He has two surviving sisters, Mary Benton with husband,James Michaels; and Jane Benton with husband, George Silver.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williams College or to the ASPCA.
