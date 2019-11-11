CROGHAN - Dr. Richard Frank Higby, 74, of State Route 812, died peacefully at his home on Friday morning, November 1, 2019 under the care of his wife.
Richard was born on July 31, 1945 in Lowville the son of late Dr. Willard C. and Marion E. (Cummings) Higby. He graduated high school at Lowville Academy. Dr. Higby received his Bachelor of Biology at Nazarene College, MA. He achieved his Doctorate of Dentistry at University at Buffalo, NY.
He served in the US Navy and Reserve. He taught biology at Mexico Academy and Central School District, NY after which he attended University at Buffalo.
He married Vie Rafme M. Toledo on December 20, 1997.
Dr. Higby was a long time Beaver Falls Dentist. He also volunteered with ARC and, Lewis County General Hospital Nursing Home. After closing his practice he continued his dentistry at the White Earth Reservation, Minnesota.
He is survived by his wife, Vie of Croghan, his son Rogelio of Brewerton, and his many Higby and Cummings cousins.
Richard is predeceased by his son William A. Higby, his daughter Christine E. Higby, and his brother William C. Higby.
Richard was an avid hunter, loved to fish, loved to read medical and history books, loved to travel, love to invent and enjoyed recreational boating on St. Lawrence River.
A funeral Mass will be said at St. Stephens’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. All are invited to a luncheon in the church hall following the mass.
