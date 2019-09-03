Friends are invited to join his family at a Service of Celebration and Remembrance for Dr. Richard G. Hutchinson, 92, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Potsdam United Methodist Church with Pastor Eilene Susan Wenner, officiating. His family will greet guests prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM.
Dr. Richard G. Hutchinson, a resident of Hannawa Falls, passed away July 21, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
