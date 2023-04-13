Dr. Robert B. Brown, 88, of Paddock Street, passed away April 11, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village.
Dr. Brown was born March 23, 1935 in Peoria, IL, son of Clarence B. and Pauline (Fisher) Brown. He graduated from the Nichols School in Buffalo, NY, completed his undergraduate studies at Cornell University and then attended University of Buffalo Medical School from which he graduated Alpha Omega Alpha. After his internship at Buffalo General Hospital, he completed his pediatric residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. During his high school years he was quite the athlete, lettering in both ice hockey and track and field. He would later refer to himself as “Varsity Bob” with that trademark twinkle in his eye. While at Cornell he focused on his pre-medical studies; he always loved to say that he singlehandedly helped keep the GPA of his Cornell fraternity just high enough to avoid them being kicked out by the university.
Dr. Brown was a partner with the Pediatric Associates (formerly Sturtz, Brown and Basik) for four decades, taking kind and compassionate care of many in this community. In the early years he would make house calls to sick children at all hours of the night, once losing the seat of his pants to the family’s dog. He cared deeply about all members of the community, including the less fortunate; he would see patients in the evenings at the North Country Children’s Clinic after his day job and was the school doctor for the Town of Adams schools. Sometimes people would pay him in kind with services or, his favorite, home cooked delicacies like sugar cookies. Once he got paid in venison which took up a whole freezer in the basement. Among his many passions outside of work, he especially loved antique hunting and could regale anyone at length about early Colonial furniture. He had a contagious zest for life and loved the great outdoors.
On June 20th, 1959 he married Carole Jordan at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, NY. He proceeded to adore her for nearly 64 years. Surviving besides his wife are, three sons, Wallace (Terry), Suffield, CT, Stephen (Nina), Naples, FL, David (Caroline), Dover, MA, two daughters, Margaret (Tedric) Boyse, Raleigh, NC, Catherine (Jed) Kalkstein, Fayston, VT, eleven grandchildren, and two great grandsons.
Calling hours will be Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 am, with Rev. Dr. Andrew Long officiating. The burial will be held at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NNY Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, to establish a fund in his name.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
