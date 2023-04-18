Calling hours for Dr. Robert B. Brown will be Fridal, April 21, 2023 from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church , with Rev. Dr. Andrew Long officiating. Burial will be at the convenance of the family.
Dr. Robert B. Brown
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.