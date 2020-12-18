Baysinger, Dr. Robert H. Angels carried him home to join wife, Sandy. Dec. 2, 2020. Twin Falls, Idaho. Age 91. Born January 2, 1929 DeWitt, NY to Reaves H. and Angeline L. Baysinger. Upstate Medical Graduate. Family Medicine Watertown, NY. Retired from Kodak. Survived by children Cynthia (John) Butterworth, Hartley Jr., Carol, William (Kim), Kyle (Brooke). Grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) Debin, Amy (Tim) Deihl-Butterworth, Rebecca Kreuzer, Mary (Hollis) Hunt, Robert (Nicole) Bush, Linnea. 12 Great Grandchildren. Donations to Horizon Hospice, 1411 Falls Ave E, Suite 615, Twin Falls, 83301. Special thanks to Bethanee, Carrie, Martha and the staff at Twin Falls Manor/COVID Unit.
