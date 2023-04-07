Dr. Ronald J. Peterson, DDS - April 2, 2023, age 88. Survived by wife, Cordelia “Corky” Peterson; sons, David Peterson, John (Debbie) Peterson DDS; Ronald (Buffy) Peterson; brother, Robert (Mary Ellen Derry) Peterson; grandchildren, Cameron, Tara, Alec, Michael-Ann, Morgan, Taylor, Kylee, Rayne.
Dr. Ronald J. Peterson, owned his own Dentistry practice in Irondequoit;
Services and Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Donations to the Henderson Men’s Club, 12105 Town Barn Road, Henderson, NY 13650 in Ronald’s memory.
