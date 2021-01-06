Dr. Stephen A. Nezezon passed away on January 2, 2021 at Regional Hospital, Scranton, PA from Covid 19. Arrangements for cremation are with Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home in Waymart, PA. Stephen was born in Massena, NY on 12/03/1946, the son of Stephen and Bernice (Fregoe) Nezezon. He graduated from Holy Family High School, Massena, NY in 1965. He received his BS from Catholic University, Washington DC, and later received his MD with a specialty in Psychiatry from University of PA in Philadelphia PA. He had practices in New York City and Honesdale, and later worked in various alcohol and rehab facilities, retiring from Waymart Correctional Facility in 2015. Stephen Married Barbara R. Yockey in Fond du Lac Wisconsin on 08/14/1982, and with her, spent much of his life following a holistic spiritually centered pathway following the teachings of the Himalayan Institute in Honesdale, PA.
He loved animals and nature, and often orchestrated nature walks, teaching people about herbs and plants. He also taught yoga for many years through the Himalayan Institute. He was a kind, gentle man who wouldn’t even hurt a mouse. But his greatest love was for his wife Barbara (Buddhi), and after her sudden passing in June, his life was never the same.
He is survived by his brother Rande Nezezon, of Massena, NY, his sister-in-law Mary Nezezon, of Scottsville, NY, brothers-in-law John (Jack) and Sharon Yockey, Robert Yockey, and Thomas and Ann Yockey, all of Wisconsin, his special best friend Richard Ravizza, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Barbara, his brother Ronald Nezezon, a brother, Rodney Nezezon as an infant, his sister-in-laws Mary Yockey and Darlene Yockey, and brother-in-law Richard Yockey.
A celebration of Stephen’s (Ganesh’s) and Barbara’s (Buddhi’s) life will be held at a later date at the Himalayan Institute.
Donations may be made to: Natures Conservancy, Alzheimers Association, or The Himalayan Instit
