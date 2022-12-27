Funeral services for Dr. William A. Dallas have been rescheduled to Thursday 1 pm, December 29th, 2022 at St. Vasilio’s Greek Orthodox Church. Dr. Dallas, 91, retired Watertown Orthodontist, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Dr. William A. Dallas
