A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. William H. Cullen Sr. who passed away on May 21, 2022 in Raleigh, NC will be held at 10:00 AM on August 5th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam. NY with Rev. Garry Giroux and Rev. Joseph Giroux co-celebrant. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. There will be a luncheon at the Clarkson Inn following the burial. Bill was a long time resident of Potsdam, NY. If desired, a memorial donation could be made to the Bill and Peg Cullen Scholarship Fund at SUNY-Potsdam. Thoughts and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
Dr. William H. Cullen, Sr.
May 21, 2022
