HAMMOND, Duane G. June, 77, of South Hammond Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, January 16, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
Born on November 11, 1943 in Ogdensburg, NY, he was the only child of William and Lena June Stevenson. He attended Hammond Central School.
Duane married Trudy J. Daniels on April 3, 1976 in Hammond, NY. A prior marriage to Sandra Parker ended in divorce.
He worked as a driller at the Gouverneur Talc Mines for more than 20 years. He also worked for the Town of Rossie for a time, was owner of Gabby’s Bait Shop, Natural Dam, NY and worked DJ’s construction with his son, Duane.
Duane enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, trapping, being in the outdoors, mowing his lawn, his dog, Max and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Trudy; daughter, Kimberly and Rick DeVito, Hammond, NY; son, Shawn and Debbie Felder, Rochester, NY; son, Steven and Anna June, Ogdensburg, NY; son, William “Billy” June, Rochester, NY; daughter, Tammy and Rick Liscum, Hammond, NY; daughter, Kelly June, Tupper Lake, NY; 11 grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Ricky, Tony, Michael, Robbie, Greg, Megan, Paige, Katarina and Summer; ten great-grandchildren.
His parents and a son, Duane M. June in 2018 passed away previously.
There will be a Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or donors@stjude.org.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
