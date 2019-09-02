MASSENA – After a brief illness, Duane T. Hazelton, 79, of Orchard Road, passed away late Friday evening, August 30, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital with the love and support of his family by his side.
Duane was born March 27, 1940 in Potsdam, the son of the late Reginald D. and Goldena (Duval) Hazelton. He was a 1957 graduate of Massena High School, where he excelled in many sports that garnered him the honor of being inducted in the Massena High School Hall of Fame, both as an individual athlete and with various teams. Following high school, he attended Ithaca College for a short time but came home to marry the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Charlene A. Matteo. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. John Pendergast, officiating.
Duane was a general foreman for Reynolds Metals, retiring at the age of 49. After his retirement, worked for a time with Massena Paper and also sold real estate for Kassian Real Estate for many years. Duane’s commitment to his community was evident in the numerous organizations he continually supported with his time and talents. He volunteered countless hours with Massena Volunteer Fire Department once serving as the Fire Chief and was currently a member of the Massena Exempt Firemen. Duane served on the Village Board as Trustee and later was elected to serve as the Town of Massena Supervisor. He was currently the President of the Twin Rivers Credit Union Board of Directors and was serving on the Massena Housing Authority. He was instrumental in the organization and coaching of Massena Pop Warner Football and coached and supported Massena Minor Hockey.
In addition, Duane was a member of the Italian-American Club, Massena Elks Lodge -1702, Massena Rotary International, and Massena Moose Lodge. In his younger years, he continued playing sports out of high school as a member of the Massena Warriors Football team. He continued following his grandchildren in their sporting events. While he was home, he could be found feeding the many squirrels around his home, tending to his flower gardens, and enjoying his cats. He also had a great love for golf and fishing. His love for his family, friends, and community will fondly be remembered by all of those he impacted in their lives.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Charlene; his children and their spouses, Kelly and Ron Gordon of Massena; Shannon and Bill MacCuaig of Massena; David and Lindsey Hazelton of Syracuse; and his beloved grandchildren, Lauren Gordon, Billy and Katie MacCuaig, and Will and Jack Hazelton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, D. Michael Hazelton on October 23, 1986 and his brother, Donald Hazelton on May 11, 2006.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 AM prior to the mass. Burial, with fireman’s honors, will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation, American Cancer Society, or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
