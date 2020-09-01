Duane “Tod” Charles York, 78 of Turin, NY, passed away at home on August 26, 2020 while surrounded by the loving care of his family.
Duane was born on March 29, 1942 in Lowville, a son of Lee and Marion York. He was raised on the family farm in Turin and graduated from General Martin in 1960. After graduation he worked at Snow Ridge and helped on the family farm, which he took over in 1965. He continued to operate the farm until 1995 when it was sold to his son, Scott. He then started his own blacktop driveway sealing business, T&T Sealers with his good friend, Tony McIntyre. He also worked for Brown’s Tractor and Equipment Co., Boonville and White’s Farm Supply, Lowville as a farm machinery salesman. He retired as a bus driver from South Lewis Central School.
He was a member of the Turin Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years and served as fire chief. He was a lifetime member of Boonville Elks Lodge -2158.
Duane is survived by his wife, Judy of Turin. They were united in marriage on November 3, 1962 at St. Mary’s in Constableville. Duane is also survived by his sons, Michael (Dynall) York, Turin; Scott (Bonita) York, Turin; daughter, Lisa (Julian) Muha, Boonville; and grandchildren Dyana (James) Manning, Wyatt (Courtney) York, Lee York, Ashley York, Caroline York and one great grandson Weston York. Duane is survived by one brother Ronald York, Oneonta. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Kenneth York, sisters Betty Lilholt and Laura Jean York at infancy.
There will be no visitation hours or funeral. At the convenience of the family a graveside service will be held at the Turin Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Turin Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., North State Street, Turin, NY 13473 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Lewis County Hospice for their kindness and compassion given to Duane during his brief illness.
