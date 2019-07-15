Dustan Allen Wisner, 29, of 35848 Sayre Road, Carthage, died Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Dustan was born on November 20, 1989 in Carthage, the son of Gregory A. and Joanne D. (Mono) Wisner. He was a 2008 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He worked at Metro Paper in Carthage before joining Northern Roofing of Sackets Harbor where he has been a roofer up until his illness.
Dustan lived for his children and family. He enjoyed building lifted trucks and 4-wheeling.
He is survived by one son: Bryce Blaze Wisner, 8; two daughters: Adalynn Grace Wisner, 5 and Emasyn Jade Wisner, 2, all at home, his parents, Gregory and Joanne Wisner of Carthage; one brother: Brandon Blaze Wisner of Carthage, his maternal grandmother, Connie Mono of Carthage, a paternal grandmother, Kathy Clark of Russell and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his 2 grandfathers, Meryl Mono and Larry Wisner.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 4-6pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 6:00pm with Rev. Roger Mono officiating.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com
