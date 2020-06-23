Massena: Dwayne “Bud” J. Stewart age 82 passed away early Friday morning (June 19, 2020) surrounded by his loving family by his side. There will be a private viewing with only family, due to the current COVID-19 crisis. There will be a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Norfolk on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am with pastor Donna Foody with full military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Bud was born on September 14, 1937 in Winchester, Ontario, Canada the son of Johnson and Mabel (Fanny) Stewart. At the age of 6 months his family moved to Massena. He graduated from Massena High School in 1955 and then continued his education at the CCBI Business School in Syracuse, NY. Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and was stationed in France and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Upon returning he met the love of his life and married Kay Lucille Quinell on October 24, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg, NY and soon after they joined his father’s business at Massena Lincoln Mercury Motors, Inc. They continued the business for 54 years. Bud and Kay enjoyed several years at their home in Manzanillo, Mexico as well traveling to Europe, St. Croix, Florida with friends and family. Kay Stewart passed on October 17, 2011 after 52 years of wonderful marriage. She was his soul mate. In 2014, Bud purchased a home in Tarpon Springs, Florida and enjoyed playing cards and several fishing trips with his many friends. Bud is survived by his son Daryl S. Stewart and his wife Kandy Talbot Stewart of Massena, NY; his daughter Kimberly K. Stewart of Liverpool, NY. Four grandchildren, Meghan Stewart of Falls Church, VA; Thomas Vielhauer, Liverpool, NY; Brett Stewart of Massena, NY; Sierra Vielhauer of Buffalo, NY; and a great-grandson Levi Stewart James Vielhauer of Liverpool, NY. Also surviving is Bud’s sister Donna Eamon and Doug Eamon of Venice Florida along with several nieces and nephews.
Bud was a member of the American Legion Post No. 79, the Massena Moose Lodge, and life time member of the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702, a life time member of the AmVets Post No. 4 and was a Disabled American Veteran. He was a very proud of his participation with the AmVets Military Funeral Rifle Squad that travels throughout the St. Lawrence County providing honor and respect to the veterans that have served their country proudly. He especially treasured the time spent in years past deer hunting at his camp in Parishville, NY and the Southern tier with his son and grandsons. Bud also enjoyed fishing charters on Henderson Harbor and Tommy Cod ice fishing in Quebec, all the fun times at the Helena house and playing on their softball team. Summers were spent entertaining with his wife Kay, at their beautiful camp of 56 years at Hastings Falls, NY along with their many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AmVets Post No. 4 Rifle Squad; 12 Andrews Street Massena, New York 13662 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family in by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
