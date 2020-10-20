Dwayne C. Francis was born on October 11, 1961 to the late Carolyn R. and Alfred W. Francis in Wilmington, DE. He departed this life on October 12, 2020 at his home in Calcium, NY.
Dwayne received his early education in the public schools of Delaware graduating from Wilmington High School in 1979. He furthered his education attending Goldey Beacom College and the United States Army Academy of Health Sciences where he served 6 years.
Dwayne was an avid Philadelphia 76ers and Eagles fan. He enjoyed riding his Harley, shopping, and attending sporting events. Since 1991, Dwayne was employed at Occupational Medicine Associates until his untimely death.
Dwayne leaves to cherish his memory 6 children: Dwayne Jr, Devin Sr, DeShaunda, Darren, Desiraye, Devonna; 4 grandchildren: Dwayne III, Desia, Devin Jr, Kristian; his brother Derrick(Mary); his Occupational Medicine Family and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held in the spring. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
