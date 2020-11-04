CALCIUM, NY- Calling hours for Dwayne C. Francis, will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 1-3PM with a memorial service immediately following at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601. He departed this life on October 12, 2020 at his home in Calcium, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
