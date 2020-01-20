Memorial Services for Dylan Richards, age 19, of Harrisville will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 5:00PM at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department with Rev. Douglas Plouf officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. Dylan passed away following a motor vehicle accident on State Route 3. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Harrisville.
Dylan is survived by his mother, Jessie Burns and her husband, Jesse Burns, of Oswegatchie; his father, Shawn Richards and his wife, Michele Richards, of Pitcairn; his sister, Breyanna Warvel (Nicholas); his brothers, Gavin and Conner Burns, of Oswegatchie, Carl Provost, of Newton Falls; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Rosemary LaVancha, of Harrisville; his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Richards, of Harrisville; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Labolt, of Montana; Carl and Kathy Burns, of Cranberry Lake; and Lonny and Carol Scott, of Gouverneur.
Dylan was born on December 8, 2000, the son of Shawn Richards and Jessie LaVancha Burns. He attended Harrisville Central School. He worked as technician at Monro Automotive Care Center in Watertown.
He enjoyed four-wheeling, riding his dirt bike, hunting, fishing, and attending car shows with his Pa. Dylan had a strong bond with his Big sister, Brey, and loved teaching his little brothers how to fish. Dylan and his Dad were forever tinkering in the garage trying to make something out of nothing. Dylan was always protecting the underdog. Dylan had a special way with animals of all sorts and enjoyed wildlife.
