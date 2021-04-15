E. Lois Minnoe, 97, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born in Hanover, PA to Howard and Lena (Harper) Savage on April 20, 1923. Lois received her Masters in teaching at SUNY Oswego and became the Reading Coordinator for Phoenix Central Schools, retiring in 1982 after 32 1/2 years of service. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Robert G. Minnoe, in 2020; and sister, Shirley Purdy, in 2021.
Lois is survived by her children, James (Kim) Minnoe, and Dawn Urschel; and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on a date to be determined at Chase Cemetery, 9450 State Route 48, Phoenix, NY 13135.
Arrangements in Care of Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY. Please visit www.AGTFuneralHome.com for online memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.