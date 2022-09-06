On September 3, 2022, Eamon “Ed” Dolan of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away at the age of 85 at home, surrounded by his family.
Ed was born on October 17, 1936 in Cam Lodge, Brideswell, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Ireland to Thomas and Rose Anne Dolan. After quickly completing his apprenticeship as a cabinet maker, he immigrated to Montreal, Canada, then New York City. A career carpenter, he was proud of his work throughout Manhattan, including at the Empire State Building, World Trade Center, and Wall Street. He was generous with his expertise, helping to build multiple homes for himself, family, and friends.
In 1962, he married Theresa O’Grady, and together they had two sons, Brian and Thomas; she tragically passed in 1982. In 1984, Ed married Christine (Garnham) Lewis, and together they raised their son, Sean.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Christine; sons Brian (Mary), Thomas (David), and Sean (Jennifer); grandchildren Brian (Holly), Katie (Chris), Tess, and Eamon; great-grandchildren Kathleen, Colleen, Lila, Rosaleen and Jack; brother Willie and sister Mary; mother-in-law Lila Garnham; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Theresa, and siblings Paddy, Bridie, Michael, Johnny and Tommy.
Calling hours will be held on September 16, 2022 from 4-7pm at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, Monroe, NY. A funeral service will be held on September 17, 2022 at 10am at Sacred Heart Church, Monroe, NY.
Ed requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York, 13676.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Local arrangements for Eamon “Ed” Dolan are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.