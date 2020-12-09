Earl Dennis Billingham 84 years old, passed away November 30, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Duluth, Georgia. He was born in Saranac Lake, New York on June 16, 1936 the son of William Alfred Billingham and Phyllis Howard Billingham. He was predeceased by two siblings, Marie Billingham-Basmajian and James (Jim) R. Billingham and leaves behind his younger sister, Gail (Nancy) Billingham-Carbone, who currently resides in Massena, New York. He was also predeceased by his late wife Nellie Carmen Billingham who passed in December 2011 in Cape May, New Jersey.
Dad proudly served in the United States Marine Corps specializing as a motor mechanic. He treasured his years in the military honorably discharged in November 1958 at the rank of Sergeant. He was so proud and appreciated everyone who passed by him and thanked him for his service. The skills he learned in the Marines carried with him working for General Motors for thirty years as a mechanic. He was an amazing mechanic and we always thought there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or diagnose. Right up until the end, if there was something not working right, “just ask Dad” was our go-to phrase.
Our Dad was a funny and loving man. Everyone he met he made an impact on. His doctors and nurses that have worked with him over the past nine years since living in Georgia enjoyed him and looked forward to seeing his upbeat attitude always while sporting one of his wardrobe full of fedora hats. His hats were his signature and he rarely left the house without one, a love he shared with two of his grandsons Chris Brown and Larry Brown Jr.
We were fortunate enough to have had so many years with him and we especially treasure the time we had with him RV’ing as that was his passion, traveling. Luckily, we have been able to travel with him from upstate New York to Flagler Beach and Stuart, Florida and to Gulf Shores where his late brother, Jim’s ashes were released by his children.
We came from a family of seven children, two of whom predeceased our Father. Pamela Billingham-Dow passed in January 2010 and Marty James Billingham passed in December 2015. Dad prayed for them both and spoke of them both fondly. They certainly are missed by us all. Especially dear to our father’s heart was Pamela’s son, Jason Dow who lives in Winder, Georgia with his wife, Charity Adams-Dow. Jason helped us for years with our Dad when he first moved to Georgia, helping to rehabilitate him so he was able to walk and to live a happy quality life for many years. His son-in-law Larry Brown has worked with our Dad tirelessly assisting him with physical rehab, meal prep and basically being his confidant. Dad would have never made it this far with this quality of life without Larry’s persistence, drive and love.
Surviving children are Kim Billingham-Smith who resides in Norfolk, New York. Kim has four children and twelve grandchildren. Tammy and Jay Brown reside in Salem, Alabama. Tammy and Jay have two children both happily married who live in Huntsville, Alabama. Kay and Larry Brown who reside in Duluth, Georgia. Kay and Larry have two children, both happily married. They also have three grandchildren (all girls) and are expecting another in January 2021. Frank A. Billingham resides in Wesley Chapel, Florida. And Earl J. Billingham resides in Duluth, Georgia.
In the recent years, our Dad felt so blessed by having the chance to play with his great-grandchildren. The girls loved to visit Papa, as they lovingly dubbed him, and he absolutely loved to play with them and show off his man toys with them. Papa was a gadget-guy and we have had such a fun time listening to him talk to his ALEXA, asking her questions to answers he would think up, at random. He also asked ALEXA to play and he listened to full blast banjo music, Hawaiian music and old Western music. He loved watching GRIT on TV and hated to miss any show that he hadn’t already seen a million times. He also loved watching Big Foot and sports a whole collection of Big Foot items that his granddaughter Megan Brown-Potter has affectionately collected for him over the years.
Our Dad’s little dogs will miss him dearly as both Alice and Bowser never left his side. We will miss you Papa. We pray you are at home where you always said you would be. Give Nellie, Pamela and Marty big hugs and please let Aunt Marie, Uncle Jim and Grandma and Grandpa know we love them and miss them.
A Celebration of Life is planned for our Dad on his birthday in June 2021.
