LOWVILLE-Earl Francis Boliver, 68, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Earl was born on May 8, 1952 the son of Earl Joseph and Dorothy Feisthamel Boliver. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1970. He worked at the Benson Mines, Revere Copper, Lowville Feed & Grain and retired after 41 years of service with the Town of New Bremen Highway Department.
On June 30, 1973 he married Deborah J. Widrick his wife of 47 years. Earl is survived by his children Nichole (Matt) Stevens, Charleston, SC, Jeremy Boliver, Lowville and Anne Boliver, Croghan; his three grandchildren Colin Boliver, Meghan and Olivia Cassells; his sister Karen Merkley, Tennessee; his mother-in-law, Betty Widrick, his in-laws Gary (Jody) Widrick, Steve (Carrie) Widrick, Bill (Beth) Widrick, Mary (Brian) Benton, Mark (Kelly) Widrick, Scott (Nancy) Widrick and Douglas Schneider. Earl is also survived by the children of Harold & Nancy Boliver, who are like brothers and sisters to him, Jimmy (Karen), Tina (Bob) Kerfien, Pat, Hank (Lynette), Jazzy and Amy (Tony) Purcell; and his extended family including many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Dorothy Boliver, his father-in-law Gilbert Widrick, his brother-in-law John Widrick, his uncle and aunts, Harold & Nancy Boliver and Tudy Feisthamel.
Throughout his life, “Little Earl” enjoyed nothing more than getting together to visit with family and friends and no sound was more joyful than his laugh. He enjoyed feeding people, watching deer and birds, sitting outside and waving to people driving by, puttering around his yard and riding around with his sidekick Oreo. He loved the land in Kirshnerville, especially making syrup in the sugar bush and keeping an eye on the pond. He loved spending time at his camp in Jerden Falls especially during hunting season and telling stories that were enriched throughout the years. His hobbies included hunting, cutting wood and witching water. He and Debbie enjoyed traveling south to visit their family as well as going for rides.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the Triangle Club of Massawepie Hunting Club.
Due to recent restrictions, funeral services will be held privately on Thursday, June 11, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Route 812, Lowville.
Please feel free to stop by at the house after the services.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Croghan Fire Department, P.O. Box 405, Croghan, NY 13327 or New Bremen Fire Department, 8154 State Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367. Memories and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting: www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
