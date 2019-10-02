LOWVILLE - Earl G. Morse, 94, died early Friday morning, September 27, 2019 in the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where he had been a resident for a short time.
Mr. Morse was born on May 26, 1925 in Lowville the son of the late Earl John and Kathryn Helena (Rector) Morse. Earl graduated from Lowville Free Academy 1943. During WW II, 1943-44, he was employed at Rochester Products Division of General Motors producing Armatures, and 1944-45, in Watertown for Baglie & Soual producing 55 & 105 MM Shells. After the war Earl moved back to Lowville and went to work for, Climax Mfg., Hoch Brothers where he was a truck driver and ran a cement mixer.
He went to work for Upstate Telephone in 1948, and started as a lineman, then installation & telephone repairman, and then as a combination person. The phone Co., became Black River Telephone, he retired in 1986 from Con-Tel after 38 years of service.
He married Evelyn Drelick on April 17, 1964 in Lowville. The couple made their home in Lowville. Mrs. Morse died on December 24, 2001. A marriage to Margaret Ann Szoke ended in divorce.
He is survived by his five children, his daughters, Sharon M. Smykla of Turin; Kathleen A. (Robert) Seelman of Boonville; his sons, Michael J. Morse; Alan R. (Deanna) Morse; and Patrick J. Morse all of Lowville; five granddaughters, three grandsons, five great grandsons, four great granddaughters; a sister-in-law, Ann Morse of Alabama, and two nephews.
He is predeceased by his son, Earl J.W. “Butch” Morse, his brother, Walter M. Morse, infant brother and sister, a nephew and niece.
He loved camping at Cold Brook Campground which he did from mid 1960’s thru the 1990’s, fishing trips to Quebec, snowmobiling from the 60’s until the 1980’s, traveling and tenting on several cross country adventures, and Big Game hunting trips to Montana and Wyoming.
When Earl was younger he was a hunting guide for the Rapshaw Club on Stillwater Reservoir, in the 50’s and 60’s he was a member of 5th Creek Hunting Club, and then became owner of the No Luc Lodge Hunting Club.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home with Rev. Mr. Ronald Gingerich, Deacon, officiating. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Tuesday, October 1st, from 5 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.sundquistfh.com
