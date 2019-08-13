Earl Leon King, 84, of Marion Massachusetts died peacefully Sunday August 11 at Sippican Health Care Center in Marion Massachusetts. Earl was born in Alexandra Bay January 15th, 1935. He graduated from Alexandra Bay High School in 1953 and went to Clarkson College and graduated in 1957. Earl got his Master’s Degree from the Simon School-University of Rochester in 1972. He had a successful career ending with him working as a financial planner at Xerox Corporation. He married the love of his life Eileen Hoffman King in 1959. He lived for 74 years in the Rochester area (Fairport and Mendon) and summered in the Thousand Islands. Services will be at the United Church Of Cape Vincent 1 pm Wednesday August 21, 2019 with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.