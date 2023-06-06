Earl N. & Lois V. Wight

Lois Vivian Wight
CANTON — Lois Vivian Wight, 97, of Lincoln Street, Canton, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Lois was born the daughter of Roy S. and Keitha M. (Burt) Gray on October 5, 1925 in South Crosby, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Canton High School.
On Oct 21, 1946, she married Earl N. Wight at The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. The couple were married 75 years and raised three children: Linda, Leslie and David. Earl passed five days after Lois. Lois had been employed by WPDM Radio, Kinney Drugs and as a young girl worked at the bowling alley before it became Gary Lane’s. However, the main role she enjoyed was being a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was an excellent baker of pies and cookies. She is survived by; a daughter Linda Curry and husband David of Canton; daughter-in-law Beth Wight of Canton; five grandchildren Casandra (Jeff) Thompson, Terra (Kelly) O’Neill, Stephanie (Mike) D’Abbracci, John (Emily) Curry and Bridget Wight; nine great-grandchildren Madison and Jacob, Grace, John and Daniel, Mary, Olivia and David and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Earl Wight and daughter Leslie Weisenfeld as well as brothers Richard Gray, Burt Gray and Vernon Gray. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.
Earl Nelson Wight
CANTON — Earl Nelson Wight, 99, of Lincoln Street, Canton passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home while under the loving care of his family. Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted in his care and arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.
Earl was born a son of the late Frank L. and Mary L. (Freeman) Wight on August 21, 1923, on the family farm in the Town of Canton. He graduated Canton High School in 1942 and continued to work on the family farm on Route 68 in Canton. He later became co-owner of Gray Lanes Bowling Alley in Canton. On Oct 21, 1946 he married the late Lois Vivian Gray at The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. The couple raised three children Linda, Leslie and David and were married 75 years. Surviving are his daughter Linda (David) Curry of Canton; daughter-in-law Beth Wight of Canton; five grandchildren Casandra (Jeff) Thompson, Terra (Kelly) O’Neill, Stephanie (Mike) D’Abbracci John (Emily) Curry and Bridget Wight; nine great-grandchildren Madison and Jacob, Grace, John and Daniel, Mary, Olivia and David and Evelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by his wife Lois on May 28, 2023; a son David Earl Wight; daughter Leslie Weisenfeld; and a brother Chester Wight. He was a member of St. Lawrence Lodge 111 F & AM, Rainbow Hunting Club and was a Canton Town Assessor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry, fixing all the furniture his children and grandchildren brought him to repair. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org.
