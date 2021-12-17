NORTH LAWRENCE – Earl T. Hazen 86, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 14, 2021) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital.
Earl was born in North Lawrence on July 13, 1935, the son of Thurman and Grace (Smith) Hazen. He was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. On April 28, 1961, Earl united into marriage with Bonnie Premo. She predeceased him on April 11, 1996. Earl was a long-time farmer in the area, he owned and operated the Riverview Farm. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, maple sugaring. He enjoyed spending time with his family on Lake Ozonia and camping at Lake Meacham, Santa Clara, and in the Adirondacks. For many years he was active on a bowling league at the Big D’s House in Moira.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his children Lee (Kamie) Hazen of Nicholville, Holly Hazen and Ginger Hawhee of Central Square, Heidi Hazen-Forte of Central Square and Amy Hazen of North Lawrence.
Also, surviving him are his grandchildren Michelle, Eric (Aleesha LaBounty) Hazen, Leanna (Kenny Schneller) Hazen, Nicholas Hazen, Austin Forte, Aaron Forte and great grandchildren, Brody Hazen, Harper Hazen, Cooper Schneller, Carsen Schneller and Thunder.
His siblings Rodger Hazen (Paul Covell) of Hannawa Falls, Thomas (Kathy) Hazen of CT along with many nieces, nephews and cousins survive him.
Besides his parents and wife Bonnie he will be reunited in heaven with his great granddaughter Aubreah Hazen, as well as his sister Ann Hazen Smith.
A time of visitation will be held Monday (Dec. 20th) from 11-12:45 pm at the Flint Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will commence in the Sandhill Cemetery, Dickinson.
As per New York State Facial coverings is required for attendance.
Memorial Contributions in Earl’s honor may be made to one’s local humane society. Condolences may be shared with Earl’s family at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com.
