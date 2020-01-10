Earl W. Van Ness, 89, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his son and daughter-in-law’s home, Daniel and Cheryl, with his family at his side.
A prayer service will be 10:15 am on Monday, January 13th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home followed by an 11 am funeral mass at Holy Family Church with Rev. John Demo officiating. Spring burial will be in the North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours are from 2 pm – 5 pm Sunday, January 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Earl is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark, Daniel and Cheryl, David and Kathy; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The last of his family’s generation, he is predeceased by 4 sisters, Mildred Vallelunga, Florence Snyder, Nancy Brimmer and Jennie Van Ness, 2 brothers Arnold and Robert and a grandson Garrett M. Van Ness.
He was born July 23rd, 1930, a son to Garrett and Iva Pennock Van Ness in the family farmhouse on Point Peninsula. He married Viola Kraus on December 2nd, 1951. Viola passed on July 30th, 2014.
Earl was a foreman in the transportation department at Niagara Mohawk / National Grid Power Corporation for 34 years.
Earl was a member of Holy Family Church, the Watertown Elks Lodge. He enjoyed hunting with his boys, boating, golf, and held a private pilot’s license.
The family would like to thank Hospice for the wonderful care and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.