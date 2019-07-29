OSWEGATCHIE — Earl William Dumas, age 73, of Oswegatchie, NY, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.
There will be a graveside service for Earl held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls. Arrangements are under the care of French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.