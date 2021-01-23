Earle Gerald “Jerry” Amaral passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021 at age 80. He was born January 25, 1940 in Westport, MA to Manuel and Virginia (Vieira) Amaral.
Earle graduated from Westport High School and the University of Connecticut, where he majored in Agriculture. After college, Earle worked in several hotels as a baker and pastry chef, including the Breakers in Palm Beach, FL and the Crawford House in Crawford Notch, NH.
It was in New Hampshire that Earle met the one, true love of his life, Margery Sawyer. They were married on February 8, 1964 at St. Anne’s Church in West Palm Beach. Earle and Margery settled in Westport, MA where he owned and worked at the Esther Louise Restaurant in North Dartmouth, MA with his brother Paul Amaral.
Earle returned to farming, first renting farms in Massachusetts and working at White’s Farm Dairy and Cumberland Farms. In 1975, Earle, Margery and their four sons moved to the farm in DeKalb Junction, where he worked until this past fall.
Earle attended St. Mary’s Church in Canton after St. Henry’s Church in DeKalb closed. He served on the Parish Council of St. Henry’s Church, as well as being a member of the Knights of Columbus in Canton. Earle was also a past board member of the Allied Milk Co-op.
Earle is survived by his loving wife, Margery, their four sons: Scott (Andrea Weinstein) of Hastings on Hudson, NY; Patrick (Katherine Schulte) of Pennington, NJ; Barry (Donna Martin, his companion) of Canton, and; Daniel of DeKalb Jct.
To eight people on this Earth, who filled him with immense love and pride, Earle was known as “Papa.” Benjamin, Jacob, Jonathan, Jack, Margaret, Tony, Dylan and Leah were a source of boundless love and joy, and with whom he shared very special relationships. The highlight of each year was Thanksgiving weekend which brought all of his grandchildren and family together.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, whose visits he always enjoyed.
Earle was a successful dairy farmer who enjoyed sharing information, a laugh, or a helping hand with his peers. He enjoyed going to Fryeburg Fair in Maine, and the Harvest Days at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum.
Earle was pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Paul.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A private mass will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of Earle’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Earle’s memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum. Donations of blood and platelets can also be made in his memory. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Earle G. “Jerry” Amaral are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
