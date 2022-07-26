EBA THEDOSE BROWN/BABOCK- 99 passed away March 12, 2022 in Palm Beach, FL While living with grandson Hans-Peter Wilder and wife Jillian. She twice defeated cancer with their assistance. Bom February 20,1923 in Ellisburg, NY born to Glenn and Bertha Brown.
Eba is survived by her son Patrick Wilder and his son’s Hans, and Michael. Her Daughter Tana Mary Flitcroft and her partner Ronald Parker of NC. Grandchildren, Craig Flitcroft and his wife Christina. Great Grandchildren Abbey, Thomas, Andy, Cloe and Caden Flitcroft. Eba is predeceased by her son Michael Chester Wilder who drowned in 1957.
Eba, was one of thirteen children. She is predecease Howard Brown, June Cushing, Viola Newton, Henry Brown, Robert Brown, Richard Brown, Chester Brown and Paul Brown. Those still living are sister’s Marjorie Hough of Adams, NY, Bertha Murray of Las Vegas, NV and Marilyn Hosley of Carthage, NY. Brother David of New Bern, N.C.
Eba’s last wish was to hear a song written and sung by grandson Michael (Efrem) Wilder. Via phone Michael grant her that wish.
Eba’s funeral will take place: Saturday August 6, 2022 at 11AM. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church In Adams, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.