ADAMS, NY — Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, a former resident of Adams, passed away March 12, 2022, under the care of hospice in Jupiter, FL.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Adams Episcopal Church. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery.
Born Feb. 20, 1923, in Ellisburg, a daughter of Glenn A. and Bertha A. (Symes) Brown, she was one of 13 children. Eba graduated high school from Belleville Union Academy in June 1939. She also attended classes at Syracuse University and Radulphus College.
Eba was known for the Tropical fish store in Adams, upholsterer, bookkeeper, real estate broker, volunteer for the Board of Elections, tax preparer, author, and more.
She enjoyed all types of needlework, sewing, music, reading, astrology, cooking, canning, yoga, traveling, gardening, Touch for Health, painting and writing about her life. She twice battled cancer & won.
Eba lived in Ellisburg, Adams, Mannsville, PA, OH, SC, VA, NC and FL.
She married James Wilder, Arthur Haring and Ralph Babcock. Each marriage ended in divorce.
Surviving are a son, Patrick A. Wilder, Watertown; a daughter, Tanna M. Wilder (W. Ronald Parker); three grandchildren, Craig (Christine) Flitcroft, Hans (Jillian) Wilder and Michael Wilder; six great-grandchildren, Holly Flitcroft (Scott Donner), Abbey Flitcroft, and Thomas Flitcroft, Allysa, Cloe, and Caden Flitcroft; three sisters Bertha Murray, Marjorie Hough, Marilyn Hosley; and a brother David (Polly) Brown; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by a son Michael C. Wilder; two grandchildren, Jeffrey M. Flitcroft and Andy S. Flitcroft; two sisters, Viola Newton and June Cushing; six brothers, Howard, Henry, Robert, Richard, Paul and Chester Brown.
