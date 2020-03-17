Edison L. Zufelt passed away on March 10, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born on March 1, 1932 as the son of Lester and Pauline Zufelt in Pulaski, New York – a town he loved and served throughout his life. He was a graduate of Pulaski Academy and Central School – where he served as the chair of the school board later in life – and then received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Mohawk Valley Institute. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Bateman, with whom he enjoyed 67 years of a happy marriage. Edison worked for the Heavy Military Division of General Electric in Syracuse, NY, interrupted by one tour of duty with the army in Perigueux, France. He later worked for the New York State Power Authority, until his retirement in 1994.
After retirement, Edison and Dorothy travelled extensively and enjoyed many of the good things in life, indulging his love of music, family and the great outdoors. Edison loved working with his hands, building one house and renovating several others. In retirement he often was found working on the homes in the communities where he lived.
In addition to his wife, Edison leaves behind four sons: James (Vivian) of St. Pete Beach, Florida, Jeffery (Marie) of Lancaster, PA, Jon (Penny) of Eagle River, Alaska, and Joel (Sherry) of Oxford, Maine. He also leaves six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who will miss his ready wit, his sage advice and his loving support.
Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edison’s memory to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Maryland 20871
