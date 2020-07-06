HOPKINTON – Edith A. Norman, 83, a longtime resident of Santamont Road, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side.
Edith was born in Hopkinton, the daughter of the late Guy and Vivian (Stone) Rosenbarker. She was a graduate of Parishville High School, where she valedictorian. On November 16, 1956, she married Louis Earl Norman at the Methodist Parsonage in Potsdam with Rev. Merle O. Brown, officiating. Louis predeceased her on May 7, 2006. She later found friendship and companionship with Howard Kelley. They cherished the wonderful memories they made until his passing in 2018.
Edith worked in the secretarial and account clerk field for most of her life, starting at Clarkson University, later working for Potsdam Central School, before becoming an account clerk with the Village of Potsdam, where she retired. Edith was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton and member of the local Red Hat Society, and the Colton Senior Citizens, and was a very active square dancer with the Skirts and Flirts Square Dancers. She loved to dance, travel, go cross country skiing, hunt, and greatly enjoyed playing cards and board games.
Edith is survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah and Craig Bagnato of Hopkinton; Susan and William Weems of West Parishville; Patricia and Daryl Exware of Parishville; and Terry and Lisa Norman of Tennessee; her grandchildren, Marcia Gordon (Dennis Kemison, Jr.) of Massena; Allen (Nanae) Foster of Texas; Christopher (Erica) Weems of Norwood; Benjamin (Hayna) Weems of Canandaigua; Erren Exware (David Brothers) of Chase Mills; Melanie Exware of Colton; Luke (Alyssa) Norman of Buffalo; and Kaitlyn Norman of Tennessee; and her great grandchildren, Damon, Augustus, and Xander Gordon; Megumi, Misaki, and Justyn Foster; Abbie, Mickenzie, Eliana, Kira, and Oliver Weems; and Connor, Skyler, and Tyler Brothers.
She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Archie Hartson of Buckton; her brother, Joseph Rosenbarker and his companion, Jane Wood of Brewerton; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held July 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery, Parishville with Rev. Rick Vaillancourt, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to the Hopkinton First Congregational Church or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences and to sign her virtual register book online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
