Edith E. Snyder, 94 of Smith Road, Dexter passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Monday September 23rd in the afternoon.
Edith was born March, 5, 1925 in Watertown the daughter of Charles and Viola Brown Brass. She graduated from Lyme Central School. She married Joseph Snyder in 1944.
Edith worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Mercy Hospital for 31 years retiring in 1987. She also worked at the Top Hat Restaurant in Limerick. She enjoyed knitting, working puzzles and paint by numbers. She was a member of the Bayview Club of Three Mile Bay.
She is survived by a son Clifton (Linda) Snyder of Dexter, and daughters Karen (Ronald) Genier of LaFargeville and Mary (Arthur) Hilts of Chaumont. She has ten grandchildren, twenty-four Great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1988, a daughter Deborah Hoffman in July of this year, and sisters Charlene Files and Lois Kaiser and a brother Harold Brass.
A funeral service will be held Friday September 27th at 11:00 am at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Donations may be made to the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home 4th floor. On line condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
