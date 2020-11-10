Edith E. Thompson, 91, long time resident of Adams, died Monday evening November 9, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, NY where she had lived since September 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Saturday November 14, 2020 at Saint Cecilia’s Church, Adams, with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. Burial will follow in the Saint Cecilia’s Cemetery. Please adhere to the necessary COVID guidelines and restrictions.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Edie was born November 1, 1929 in Adams, daughter of Orville and Ruth (LaLone) Shea. She graduated from Adams High School in 1947. Following school she worked at the former Rings Variety Store in Adams and then at Whitney’s Sales and Service in Adams as a bookkeeper, retiring after 40 years.
She married Calvin J. Thompson June 25, 1949 at Saint Cecilia’s Church, Adams, with Reverend Walter Cleary officiating. The couple lived in Adams all their married life. Mr. Thompson died April 17, 1990.
In 2002 she moved to Country View Apartments in Adams where she lived before moving to Summit Village, Watertown.
Edie is survived by a son Martin (Denise) Thompson, Ballston Lake, NY; a daughter Melanie Jo ((Brian) Washburn, Sackets Harbor, NY; four grandchildren Megan (Chris) Geroux, Zachary Thompson and companion Mary, Travis (Michelle) Castor, Todd Castor and companion Sarah; four great-grandchildren Calvin and Lucas Castor, Ethan and Nolan Geroux; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband Calvin Thompson; and two sisters Arlene Bovee and Jessie Mae Denny.
She was a member of Saint Cecilia’s Church, Adams, where she also played the organ. She also was a member of the Six Town Chamber of Commerce and was very active in the Historical Association of South Jefferson, Adams.
Edie enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles and music.
Donations in her memory may be made to the South Jefferson Historical Association, 29 East Church St, Adams, NY 13605 or Saint Cecilia’s Ladies Group, 17 Grove St., Adams, NY 13605.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
