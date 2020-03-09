Edith L. Marsden, 95, of Mexico, NY; died Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home. She was born in Adams, NY; daughter of the late William F. and Mildred King Shoup. She was a Secretary for the Commissioner of Oswego County Department of Social Services, retiring in 1984. She also worked at the Pentagon. She was a former member of the North Mexico United Methodist Church and attended the Mexico Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Edick-Hamlink VFW Post -369 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Mexico Historical Society.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Donald L. “Jack” Marsden in 2012.
Edith is survived by, her son, Russell (Charlene) Marsden, of Mexico, NY; two daughters, Johanne (Tommy) Phelps, of Florida and Karen (Douglas Baratier) Marsden, of Mexico, NY; along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 from the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Spring Interment will be in the South Richland Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home prior to the service.
