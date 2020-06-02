Edith Marie Caster 9/26/1942 to 5/31/2020. Edie is survived by her husband of 61 years, John (Jack) Caster. A son John (Melissa) Caster, a daughter Laurie (Marty Mattison) Caster. Six grand children- Russell (Sloan) Sperati, Rachel (Benji) Pretory Rutan, Kaylin (Tripp) Ingram, Megan, Emily, Sarah Caster. Three great grandchildren-Sage Sperati, Braydee and Kellyn Ingram.
Edie was, as a good friend said, “a big presence in a small package.” She loved her family, the family business, and golfing. She became a Registered Nurse in her 40’s and later ran Casters Sawmill until her death. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held in early July with details yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice 5760 Dean Dairy Rd Zephyrhills FL 33541
