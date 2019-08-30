Edna C. Hodge, Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 29th at her home where she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 77 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00pm Monday, September 2nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to her family.
Born October 5, 1941, Edna was a daughter to Homer and Ethel (Borthwick) Gamble. She was educated locally and worked as a homemaker.
On November 18, 1961 she married Norman C. Hodge. Mr. Hodge passed away September 24, 2008.
Edna enjoyed sewing, crafting, berry-picking, cooking, baking, drawing, painting, her birds, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, as well as several bible study groups at Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her children, Jeff and Karen Hodge of Massachusetts, John and Susan Hodge of Copenhagen, Candace and Mitchell Krupa of Watertown. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Norman, she is predeceased by a grandchild, Cassandra, and 4 siblings, Lillian, Ilene, Georgenia, & Homer.
Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 7715 Black River Rd., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
