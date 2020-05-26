COPENHAGEN – Edna F. Brownell, 90, of Cobb Creek Road, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home, with her loving family by her side.
Edna was born on December 7, 1929 at home in Copenhagen, a daughter of the late Clinton LeRoy and Bessie May (Twitchell) Snyder. She attended a one-room school house as a youngster, and later attended Copenhagen Central School. As a young woman, she worked domestic services in Watertown for the Taggert Family as well as others. On June 20, 1948 she married Wilber Russell Brownell in Barnes Corners. Edna was a homemaker until 1972 when her husband Wilbur passed away. She then obtained a nursing assistant certificate and also worked as a cook for Lloyds of Lowville as well as Gary’s Diner. She was lovingly known for having the best pastries and bread around.
Edna loved nature, gardening and had the best flowers in Lewis County. She enjoyed cooking and creating scrapbooks of current events and family milestones. She also loved nature and was a great believer of holistic healing. She will be remembered fondly for her generous and giving spirit and for always being there to lend a helping hand to those in need. During the years she took in children, grandchildren and extended family during various transitions in their lives, and never expected anything in return.
Survivors include six daughters, Sandra Faye (Mark) White of Boonville, NY; Gail Marie (Albert Bisig) Brownell of Adams, NY; Mary Lou (Al) Frisinger of Indiana; Susan May Brownell of Copenhagen, NY; Judy Marie Brownell of Watertown, NY and Sheila Bessie (Brent) Liebel of Texas; as well as Rosemary (Snyder) Ramsey who was much like a daughter to her. Survivors also include 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren and many very special nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to the various caregivers who have loved and provided for their beloved mother in recent years, and to acknowledge a very special friend and caregiver, Kathy Widrick. They would also like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Steven Lyndaker and his staff at Lowville Medical Associates for their outstanding compassion and care.
Edna is predeceased by four brothers and sister-in-laws, Harvey (Katie) Snyder, Charles (Marion) Snyder, and Robert (Eva) Snyder and Fay (Shirley) Snyder.
Due to current gathering restrictions, services will be held privately by the family with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. The burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging at 5274 Outer Stowe St, Lowville, NY 13367 or to the Lewis County Search and Rescue, Inc. at 7782 W State St. Lowville, New York 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.