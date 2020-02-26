Edna M. Elmore, 80 of Pinellas Park, Florida and formerly of Watertown passed away at her home with her family by her side on Saturday February 22, 2020.
Edna was born April 3, 1939 in Sackets Harbor, NY to Chester and Frances Galloway Mahon. A graduate of Sackets Harbor High School she continued her education to become an LPN. Edna worked at House of Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown and later for Hospice of Jefferson County retiring in 2000 and moved to Florida in 2002.
Edna married Ralph Elmore on November 2, 1968 in Rockville Maryland. Ralph passes away June 24, 1996.
Edna is survived by the following children: Roxanne (Mickey) Welser of Baldwinsville, NY, Pamela Elmore of Watertown, Ralph Elmore of Pinellas Park, Fl., Rebecca (Terry) Rouse of Lynchburg, SC. Grandchildren are Robert Thomas (Jennifer) Strickland of Syracuse, Amanda Rae Strickland of Clay, NY, Hope Marie Elmore of Calcium,NY, Tylor Lolar of Watertown, NY, Joshua Mendez of Chaumont, NY,Cassandra Elmore of Lynchburg SC, James (Jay) Rouse of Lynchburg, SC. Her brothers and sisters are Chester Mahon Jr. of Zephyrhills, Fl., Jessie Pitcher of Watertown, NY., David (Sandy) Mahon of Calcium, NY, Richard (Mary) Mahon of Zephyrhills, Fl., Michael ( Elaine) Mahon of Frankford, Delaware, Valerie (Larry) DePaulo of Pinellas Park, Fl. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parent, and sisters: Betty Scee, Grace Babcock, and Kay Cowles.
A funeral service will be held March 12th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY at 1:00 PM. Calling hours will be from 11-1:00 PM prior to the service. Donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Clearwater, Florida 33760. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.