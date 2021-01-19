CROGHAN - Edna M. Ritz, 87, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Edna was born on April 28, 1933 at home in Croghan, a daughter of the late Maynard C. and Catherine M. Martin Monnat. She attended Beaver River Central School. On April 15, 1950 she married Carl A. Ritz at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Rev. Amadeus Burke officiating. The couple lived in Croghan before moving to Belfort where they raised their family. Mr. Ritz passed away on December 15, 1997.
She is survived by nine children and their spouses, Ronald and Rhonda Ritz of Croghan; Kenneth and Karen Ritz of Croghan; Carl Ritz Jr. and his companion Connie Kieffer of Lowville; Lon and Mary Ritz of Croghan; Kathleen and Dennis Bush of Lowville; Darlene and Dennis Schneider of Croghan; Rosalie Ritz of Croghan; Janine and Richard Mattimore of Croghan; Thomas Ritz and his companion, Julie Harris of Copenhagen; nine siblings and their spouses, Bernard and Dorothy Monnat of Croghan; Gordon and Barbara Monnat of Croghan; Wilfred and Ellen Proulx of Croghan; Rosemary and Duane Schwendy of Carthage; Elizabeth Pettitt of Camillus; Milton and Janet Monnat of Castorland; Patricia and Robert Campanelli of Rhode Island; I. Michael and Susan Monnat of Pulaski; Stephen and Dorothy Monnat of Lowville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Ritz; a brother, Franklyn Monnat; a granddaughter, Erin Catherine Ritz; and a great-granddaughter, MaKenna’lei Grace Barney.
Edna was a communicant of the former St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Belfort and St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan where she was a member of Altar Rosary Society and Daughters of Isabella. She was a member of Croghan American Legion -1663 Auxiliary. Edna was an election inspector for the Town of Croghan since 1978, and was a member of Black River Valley Fiddlers. She spent numerous hours volunteering at the Croghan Food Pantry and Opportunity Knocks Thrift Store. Edna was the recipient of the Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow Award, and was the 2017 Croghan Lions Citizen of the Year.
Edna enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and dancing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Please follow all COVID 19 public health guidelines. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 405, Croghan, NY 13327; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
