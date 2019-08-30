Gouverneur - Edna M.Scott, 79, passed away on Thursday morning, August 29, 2019, at Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse.
Edna was born on August 6, 1940, in Gouverneur NY, the daughter of Audrey K. (Foy) Scott and Wilmot Scott. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and attended Albany Business School. She worked at Kinneys Drug Store and Wausau Northeastern Division of Nationwide Insurance Co. as a Senior Group Sales Representative until her retirement in 1999.
She had been a member of the Syracuse Federation Women’s Clubs and past president of the Syracuse Insurance Professionals.
Edna is survived by her sister Janette (Scott) and Larry Corey and enjoyed her nieces Pamela and Robert Hack with 3 children, Julie and Christopher Lapointe with 2 children and Amy and John Winslow with 3 children.
Her activities were playing cards, reading books, eating out, being with friends, watching movies and theater, spending summers on the St. Lawrence River, and traveling.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, lay minister, officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.