Edna M. Verrilli, 99, of Henderson, widow of Daniel Verrilli, passed away Monday, June 6th, 2022 at her home under the care of her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and David VanBenschoten. Arrangements are incomplete with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Edna M. Verrilli
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.