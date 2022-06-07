Edna Mary Cherie Verrilli

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.