Celebration of Life for Edna Pitts Wilder Dear family and friends, please join us in honor and celebration of the amazing life of Edna Wilder, who passed away January 30, 2023 at age 94. Edna’s passion for life was remarkable, whether it was pursuing outdoor activities-too many to name, volunteering in a soup kitchen to aid those less fortunate, traveling with friends, assisting in the repatriation of valuable artifacts to a foreign country, or being available time and time again for friends/family in need. Her eagerness to experience the most life had to offer was contagious and we hope you can attend and share your particular story or memory of how she touched your life. The celebration of life service will take place July 8 at 10:30 am, at the First Congregational Church in Antwerp, NY, with refreshments to follow afterward at the Antwerp American Legion. Edna loved all the colors life offered, so please, do not wear black. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Edna Pitts Wilder
