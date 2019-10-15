Madrid: Edward “Buck” Wagner, 83, of Sweet Road, Madrid, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm and Friday, October 18, 2019 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Interment will take place in Madrid Cemetery.
Buck was born on December 9, 1935 in Madrid, NY, the son of the late Darrel (Bee) and Gladys (Dunn) Wagner. He attended school in the Madrid area. Buck married Eunice Doud on August 28, 1954 at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville with Rev. Wilfred Nugent presiding. She predeceased him in 2013. Buck operated the family Dairy Farm until 2003 and owned and operated his Livestock Hauling business for 35 years, retiring in October of 2017. He was a founding member of the Madrid Rescue Squad where he held the position of Treasurer at one time. Buck enjoyed hunting, especially deer and spending time with his three dogs, Bridget, Peanut and Foxy. He also loved to watch all types of wrestling, NASCAR and westerns.
Buck is survived by three daughters, Diane Wagner of Butler, PA, Janice Miller of Lisbon, and Patricia Wagner of Madrid; a son, Carmen Wagner of Madrid; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews who he was close with. He was predeceased by a son, James “Jimmy” Wagner in 1980 and a sister Wilma Watson.
Memorial contribution in Buck’s name may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 U.S. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Madrid Rescue Squad or Potsdam Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.phillipsmemorial.com
