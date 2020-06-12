Edward C. “Red” Goodreault, 88, of Adams and Zephyrhills, FL, died June 4, 2020 peacefully in his sleep after a short illness while in Zephyrhills, FL. There will be a graveside service with military honors at 11:00 am Tuesday June 16 in the Black River Cemetery with Dominic Kriegbaum, pastor of the New Way Assembly of God, Watertown, NY.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Edward was born March 11, 1932 in Springfield MA. He was the son of John B. and Lottie E. (Croft) Goodreault. Following his graduation from Newington High School, CT, he enlisted in the United Staes Army in 1950. A twenty year veteran, he served in both Korea and Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart while In Korea. After his honorable discharge in 1970 he went to work for Marine Midland Bank in Watertown as a floor planner.
Following the deaths of his first two wives, Esther Rogers and Beverly LaClair, he married Helen Sorensen on December 16, 1994 at their home in Adams. The couple lived all their married life in Adams and spent winters at their home in Zephyrhills, FL
Edward and Helen enjoyed round and square dancing and entertained residents at many nursing home in FL. He was a member of the Black River Valley Fiddlers, the New Watertown Senior Citizen’s Club, and a lifetime member of the VFW.
He is survived by his wife Helen, two sons John Goodreault, Alton (Suzanne) Goodreault; three step daughters, Sharon (Ted) Ward, Patricia (James) Buckingham, Alberta (Eric) Veenker; four stepsons, Glenn (Kathy) Remington, Kevin (Bonnie) Larkin, Thomas (Carolann) Larkin, James (Penny) Larkin; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a daughter in law Laura Goodreault.
The family has requested donations be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 128, Adams, NY 13605.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
