Edward D. and Sally Cornish
Combined graveside services for Edward D. and Sally Cornish, Sr. will be 11 am Friday, May 29th at Brookside Cemetery with Pastor Libby Moses from Stone Presbytrerian Church officiating.
Mr. Cornish, 90, passed away February 17th with Mrs. Cornish, 87, passing away March 20th
both in 2020. They were married for 67 years.
The complete obituaries for Mr. and Mrs. Cornish can be read at www.reedbenoit.com. Condolences may also be left on their webpage. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
